ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ChargePoint Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of CHPT opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $364,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $364,604.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock worth $28,874,024. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 86.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

