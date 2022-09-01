Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $406.79

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $406.79 and last traded at $416.55, with a volume of 5744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.63.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
