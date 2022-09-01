Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $406.79

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $406.79 and last traded at $416.55, with a volume of 5744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

