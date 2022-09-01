Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

CHKP stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.03. 2,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,690. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

