Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading Up 2.2%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.43. Approximately 8,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 350,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 99,509 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.