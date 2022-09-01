Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.02

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.02 and traded as high as C$8.77. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 420,358 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$955.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.03.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

