Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 81,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 294,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.70.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

