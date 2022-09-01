Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,849,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.75. 224,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,923,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $306.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

