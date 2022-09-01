Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 10,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Chico’s FAS

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

CHS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.48. 139,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

