Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Chico’s FAS updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $710.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

