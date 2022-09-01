Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.30 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS.

CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:CHS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.20. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 251,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

