Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.10.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE CHH traded down $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $111.92. 1,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,986. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

