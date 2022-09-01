CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 918,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,967,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SSR Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $258,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

SSR Mining Trading Down 1.4 %

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $103,086.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,179.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,670 shares of company stock worth $866,852. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.