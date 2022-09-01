CI Investments Inc. Buys 20,474 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.51% of Sensient Technologies worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 391,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,900,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,175,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $79.67 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.46%.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.