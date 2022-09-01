CI Investments Inc. Has $16.19 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $159.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.84 and a 200-day moving average of $186.31. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.53.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.