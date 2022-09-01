CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

QCOM opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average is $143.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

