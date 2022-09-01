CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $30,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,080,000 after purchasing an additional 445,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STORE Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after acquiring an additional 359,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,904,000 after acquiring an additional 138,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 707,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

