CI Investments Inc. Sells 124,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Smartsheet worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

