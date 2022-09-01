CI Investments Inc. Sells 124,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Smartsheet worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
