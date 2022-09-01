Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.
Ciena Price Performance
NYSE CIEN opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,882.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.