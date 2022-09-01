Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

NYSE CIEN opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,882.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $108,564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 82,645 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 568,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

