Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Update

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cintas by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $406.84. The company had a trading volume of 447,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,522. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.29 and its 200 day moving average is $394.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

