Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 37,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,255,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 16,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,269,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

