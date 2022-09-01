Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,524,264 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $228,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

CSCO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,269,213. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

