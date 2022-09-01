City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $448.35

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 448.35 ($5.42) and traded as low as GBX 404 ($4.88). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 404 ($4.88), with a volume of 21,831 shares.

City of London Investment Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 416.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 447.69. The stock has a market cap of £217.41 million and a P/E ratio of 953.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

City of London Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.74%.

Insider Activity

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jane Stabile acquired 5,000 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £21,850 ($26,401.64).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

