CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

CK Hutchison Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CK Hutchison stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

