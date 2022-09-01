CL King Downgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Neutral

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.48. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

