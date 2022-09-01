Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 150,000 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 2.36% of Hillman Solutions worth $54,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of HLMN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,268. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

