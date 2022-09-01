Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 52,950 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 2.30% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 519,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 131,340 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 700,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,975,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RADA shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,151. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.74 million, a P/E ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 0.90.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

