Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JFrog by 1,375.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 86,413 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. 7,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,905. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $42.33.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

