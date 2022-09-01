Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $94.99 Million Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331,694 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 2.32% of Kornit Digital worth $94,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,608. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.77 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $181.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

