Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New $9.36 Million Investment in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,602,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 7.34% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,341,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRIO. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

DRIO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 301.07% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

