Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 1,578,772 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $718,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,319,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.67. The stock had a trading volume of 301,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,641. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.25 and its 200 day moving average is $380.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

