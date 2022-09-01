Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 125,202 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,202 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $5.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.08. 2,691,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,564,336. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

