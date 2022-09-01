Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 576 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.40. 30,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,993. The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

