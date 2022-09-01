Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $197.70 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $373.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

