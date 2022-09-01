Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 9,042 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after buying an additional 2,480,076 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after buying an additional 2,300,878 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 64.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,560,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after buying an additional 1,392,484 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.22 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

