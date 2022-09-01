Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $158.00 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

