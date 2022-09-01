Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $800,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,994,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 62,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72.

