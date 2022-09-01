Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $167,000.

Shares of GLTR opened at $80.95 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34.

