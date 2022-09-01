Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74.

