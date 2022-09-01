Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $97.03 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $88.73 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

