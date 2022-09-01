Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $50.35 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.

