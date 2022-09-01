Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.42

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 104894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $566.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clarus by 125.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

