Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,011 shares during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels accounts for 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 38,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 104,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

