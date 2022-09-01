Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) traded down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. 63,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,262,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

About Clean Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 589,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 513,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

