Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) traded down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. 63,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,262,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
