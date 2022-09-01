Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Raised by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 123,897 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 1.0% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WS Management Lllp owned 0.12% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $20,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $16.37. 284,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,660,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.