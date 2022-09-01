CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $25.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,879,418 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

