Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.19. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 142,784 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $172,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

