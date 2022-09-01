Coats Group (LON:COA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.80

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.80 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 57.80 ($0.70), with a volume of 548023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.10 ($0.73).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Coats Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company has a market capitalization of £842.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1,180.00.
Coats Group Cuts Dividend
About Coats Group
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.
See Also
