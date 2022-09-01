Coats Group (LON:COA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.80

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.80 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 57.80 ($0.70), with a volume of 548023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.10 ($0.73).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company has a market capitalization of £842.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1,180.00.

Coats Group Cuts Dividend

About Coats Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

(Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.