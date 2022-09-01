Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Update

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at $20,395,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,158,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,281,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 368,804 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on COGT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

COGT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. 68,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $780.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.07. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.