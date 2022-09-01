Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.40

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 6545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Cohn Robbins Stock Down 6.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohn Robbins

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,899,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,965 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,484,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohn Robbins

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

