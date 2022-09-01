Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Cut by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after buying an additional 930,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,640. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

CL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,470. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.